TC Supervisor Griefer Planning Two Town Halls

Groveland, CA — The District Four Supervisor in Tuolumne County will talk about local issues and answer questions at two events planned for this week.

Supervisor Steve Griefer says the meetings aim to inform constituents about county issues. He will recap the year, answer questions, and talk about future goals and objectives.

The first meeting will be this Thursday, December 18, from 5-7:30 pm at the Groveland Resilience Center on Ferretti Road. The second will be on Friday, December 19, from 5- 7:30 pm at the Tuolumne Resilience Center on Bay Avenue.

Griefer’s District Four includes the south county region around Groveland and Don Pedro, as well as parts of the greater Sonora and Standard areas.

The meetings are open to the public.