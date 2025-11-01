Curtis Creek Bridge Work Suspended

Sonora, CA – Motorists will get a reprieve this winter from delays due to work on the bridge crossing Curtis Creek.

Travelers have faced moderate delays on Lime Kiln Road during the work over the summer and fall, as it required one-lane closures with flaggers directing traffic. As we reported here in June, the Federal Highway Administration, under the Highway Bridge Program, helped fund the Lime Kiln Road Over Curtis Creek Bridge Replacement Project. Back in May, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors accepted a deal worth $4.6 million with Oakdale-based Sinclair General Engineering.

This week, the county’s public works department reported that construction of the bridge crossing Curtis Creek had been suspended for the winter, allowing traffic to flow freely throughout the cold winter months. The project involves constructing a three-span, cast-in-place concrete slab on a new alignment approximately 150 feet downstream from the current bridge. Public works officials noted that the revised roadway alignment reduces right-of-way and environmental consequences while also rectifying roadway geometry and creating a safer travel route for the public. They added that work will start up again next year in late spring. Traffic control will continue through project completion, which was slated for December of this year, and no new date has been released.