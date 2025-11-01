Yosemite Cites BASE Jumper For Attempting Illegal Leap

Yosemite, CA – Yosemite National Park is praising visitors for alerting rangers to a BASE jumper attempting to make an illegal leap off El Capitan.

The incident happened on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, and rangers responded within minutes to investigate.

“Thanks to the quick reaction, coordination, and sharp observations of visitors and rangers, the individual was located and cited for illegal air delivery,” relayed park officials.

The name of the jumper was not disclosed, but he was given a mandatory court appearance citation. BASE jumping in a federal park in California can result in fines, jail time, probation, park closures, and equipment seizure. Recent convictions for illegal BASE jumping in Yosemite have resulted in terms ranging from two days in jail to $2,510 in fines and two years of probation, while other cases have involved probation, community service, and loss of equipment. The National Park Service released this reminder to visitors that “parachuting, paragliding, or BASE jumping within national park boundaries is illegal. These activities can endanger both participants and others in the area and disrupt park operations,” adding, “Hats off to the rangers and vigilant visitors whose quick thinking and cooperation made this enforcement possible.”