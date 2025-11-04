Democrats: Donald Trump Cannot Block SNAP Benefits

Senate Minority Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) spoke on the Senate floor urging Donald Trump to fully fund SNAP benefits.

Schumer was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“Last Friday, the courts spoke loudly and they spoke clearly: Donald Trump cannot block SNAP benefits and treat hungry Americans as political pawns.

The stories from the weekend were shameful, sickening: people overwhelming food banks, handing out groceries in lieu of Halloween candy, teachers paying out of pocket to give their students extra food. Across America, appalling scenes were seen of people worried about not being able to feed their families and even themselves.

This is appalling and the courts did the right thing to step in and to follow the law. But the Trump administration still refuses to fully comply. A few hours ago, the administration announced that it will provide only partial SNAP benefits to 42 million Americans facing food insecurity, even though the courts affirmed that the USDA has the transfer authority to ensure everyone can receive full benefits. Everyone can get full benefits – the only person standing in the way is Donald Trump.

Even after the courts have spoken, the administration continues to use kids, seniors, disabled Americans, and working parents as political pawns, dangling the threat of hunger over their heads. Providing partial benefits is not enough, is not compliant with the law, and it’s particularly cruel of Trump with the Thanksgiving season around the corner.

Let me say this: providing partial SNAP benefits is a floor and cannot be a ceiling.

Let me repeat: providing partial SNAP benefits is a floor, not a ceiling.

The administration must do more. The courts should do everything they can to stop this administration from manipulating hungry people as it is doing. The courts must make sure that full benefits are restored. Only Trump is standing in the way.”

