Update: Fire In Copperopolis

Update at 3:25 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the forward spread has been stopped at an estimated 1 to 2 acres, Hodson Fire. The flames broke out in the grass along Hodson Road and Highway 4 around 3 p.m. A small ground crew will remain on scene working towards full containment and then mop up. What ignited the flames is under investigation.

Original post at 3:06 p.m.: Copperopolis, CA — Air and ground resources are working a vegetation fire, named the Hodson Fire, near Highway 4 near the Town Square at Copper, in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out in the grass along Hodson Road around 3 p.m. CAL Fire reports that the blaze is one to two acres in size and is burning at a slow to moderate rate of spread. Currently, there are no details regarding whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.