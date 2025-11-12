CAL Fire Reminds Public Of Burning Rules

Calaveras County, CA – CAL Fire reminds the public of burning rules after several human-caused blazes recently in the Mother Lode.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) reports that yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, November 11, 2025, fire crews had to extinguish an escaped debris fire on Conner Drive, between McCauley and Harding roads, south of Highway 4 in Rancho Calaveras. While the forward progress was stopped and the fire was contained to under 1/8 of an acre, it could have been worse if the flames had not halted quickly, and several homes were nearby.

Additionally, as reported here on Friday, November 7, 2025, firefighters responded to two vegetation fires in the two o’clock hour in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County. The first was the Blake Fire, a one-acre fire that was quickly extinguished on Blake Lane near Silver Rapids Road. According to CCF, the fire started on an unattended burn pile.

About 25 minutes later, the Lanford Fire, a second grass fire, started on Langford Pacheco Road, burning an estimated one to two acres before the flames were contained. Ranch hands started the blaze in the backcountry while welding a fence post, according to CCF. Even with the recent rain and the greening of the grasses, the threat of a vegetation fire remains.”

CCF provided these tips for when burning:

Person in attendance at all times with water and a shovel

Make sure you have a valid permit, which can be purchased online; click here.

CalFire permits have safety restrictions limiting pile size to 4 feet by 4 feet with a 10-foot clearance down to bare earth.

No burning unless weather conditions are considered safe and it is a burn day.

To easily find out if it is a permissive burn day, just go to the mymotherlode.com home page and under the tabs find the “Burn Day” box, which is updated every morning.