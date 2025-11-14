Skip to main content
High School Football Playoff Preview

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora Wildcats defeat the Ripon Indians in high school football—Nick Stuart

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats, Summerville Bears, and Calaveras Red Hawks will open up the football playoffs this evening.

In the CIF Sac Joaquin Section District 6 bracket, the top-seed and undefeated Wildcats (10-0) will be at home facing Wheatland (7-3). Click here to watch this week’s Wildcat Walkthrough previewing the game. The winner will move on to face either Woodland Christian (9-1) or Bradshaw Christian (8-2).

The Summerville Bears (8-2) are the 3rd seed in the Division 7 bracket and will face 6th-seeded Rio Vista (6-4) tonight in Tuolumne. The winner will move on to face either second-seeded Stone Ridge Christian (9-1) or Linden (6-4).

Calaveras High (8-2) is the top seed in Division 7. The Red Hawks, who finished on top in the Mother Lode League, will face 8th-seeded Le Grand (6-4) tonight in San Andreas. The winner will face either the 4th-seeded Mariposa (9-1) or the 5th-seeded Denair (8-2).

