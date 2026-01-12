No Special Reservations Required This Year For Horsetail Fall In Yosemite

Yosemite, CA — Last year, Yosemite National Park required reservations on three weekends in February due to the spike in demand surrounding the Horsetail Fall phenomenon.

When conditions are just right, there is an orange glow, which has the appearance of lava flowing. It annually attracts a surge in visitation to a small area of the park. Last year, reservations were required as park officials cited traffic congestion, parking issues, and safety concerns. There is no guarantee that it will be visible, but the viewing window is between mid-to-late February.

While there will be parking restrictions (see image), the park confirms that there will be no special reservations required. Regular entrance fees will be in place.

Advice from Yosemite on coming to the park throughout February:

To view Horsetail Fall, park at Yosemite Falls parking (just west of Yosemite Valley Lodge) and walk 1.5 miles (each way) to the viewing area near El Capitan Picnic Area. If this parking is full, park at Yosemite Village or Curry Village and use the free shuttle (which stops at both) to get to Yosemite Falls parking/Yosemite Valley Lodge.

Vault toilets, along with trash and recycling dumpsters, are available at the El Capitan Picnic Area. Northside Drive will have one lane closed to vehicles so pedestrians can walk on the road between the viewing area and Yosemite Falls parking. Bring warm clothes and a headlamp or flashlight. Parking, stopping, or unloading passengers will be prohibited between Lower Yosemite Fall and El Capitan Crossover. Vehicles displaying a disability placard will be allowed to drive to El Capitan Picnic Area and park in turnouts on the north side of Northside Drive. On busy weekends, Northside Drive may close completely for about a half hour immediately after sunset.

Southside Drive will be open to vehicles, but parking, stopping, and unloading passengers will be prohibited between El Capitan Crossover to Swinging Bridge Picnic Area. Pedestrians will also be prohibited from traveling on or adjacent to the road in this area. From Cathedral Beach Picnic Area to Sentinel Beach Picnic Area, the area between the road and the Merced River (including the river) will also be closed to all entry.

El Capitan Crossover (the road connecting Northside and Southside Drives near El Capitan) will be open to vehicles, but parking, stopping, and unloading passengers will be prohibited.