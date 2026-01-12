Skip to main content
Calaveras Supervisors To Pick New Chair, Recognize Football Team

By B.J. Hansen
Calaveras Redhawks Football Team

San Andreas, CA — Board leadership changes, and the celebration of a high school football team, highlight Tuesday’s Calaveras Supervisors meeting.

The first item will be the selection of a new chair and vice chair for the new year. The supervisors typically use a rotating system, and Martin Huberty was the chair throughout 2025, and Benjamin Stopper was the vice chair. Later in the meeting, board members will be assigned to various committees for 2026, and the meeting calendar will be approved.

Other items include approving a proclamation recognizing the Calaveras High School football team for winning the 2025 state championship. Calaveras defeated Bishop Union 42-21 in the 5A championship game on December 13.

There will also be a resolution thanking recently retired Sheriff’s Office Lt. Greg Stark for his 31 years of service to the county.

The meeting will start at 9 am on Tuesday at the government center in San Andreas.

