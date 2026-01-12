Skip to main content
Road Construction And Tree Work On Area Highways This Week

By B.J. Hansen
Jamestown, CA — Caltrans is advising travelers to be prepared for delays in some areas of the Mother Lode this week.

Near Jamestown, today (Monday), there is tree work underway on Highway 108/49 (from Fifth Avenue to Wigwam Road) until three o’clock in the afternoon. There is similar work taking place on Highway 108 in Mi Wuk Village (from Chief Fuller Road to Sierra Road) until 3 pm.

Outside of Angels Camp, there will be one-way traffic control due to heavy construction on Highway 4 from Appaloosa Road to Stallion Way, today through Thursday, from 7 am – 4 pm.

Near Mokelumne Hill, there will be tree work on Tuesday along Highway 12 from Sierra Rose Ranch to Whelisma Road from 8 am – 3 pm.

