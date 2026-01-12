Protest Following Minneapolis ICE Shooting Held In Sonora

Sonora, CA — A crowd gathered at Courthouse Park on Sunday in response to the shooting death of protester Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officer.

Sonora’s event was titled “Patriots Against Tyranny – Stand for the Republic.” According to organizers, the rally was focused on concerns about the erosion of constitutional checks and balances, defiance of court rulings, and the use of federal authority to intimidate dissent. There were speakers and music at the Sunday afternoon protest (see video).

Sonora Police Officers were hand, and it was a peaceful event, with no visible counter-protesters.

Organizers put out statements prior to the event. Diana Meadows said, “This rally is a reminder that freedom survives when ordinary Americans choose unity over fear. By standing together, peacefully and resolutely, we affirm that tyranny has no place in a nation built on the voice of the people.”

Nicole Hurtado added, “We need a gathering of conscience. It’s not about who you vote for, but who will stand up. Free people cannot remain free if they tolerate tyranny, if they don’t choose accountability over silence.”

It was one of many similar protests held across the country over the weekend.