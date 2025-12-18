YCCD Announces Board Election Results For 2026

Sonora, CA – The Yosemite Community College District (YCCD) Board of Trustees has announced its election results from its Friday, Dec. 12th meeting.

Elected for a third time as board president is Milton E. Richards, Ed.D., a 67-year-old native of Liverpool, New York. Richards, with three degrees from West Virginia University, also served as associate athletic director at Temple University before joining the athletic department at Kansas State University. He cited the expansion of Columbia College’s fire science program and increased enrollment in Modesto Junior College’s nursing program as notable achievements during his previous terms as board president.

“I am honored to be elected to a third term as president of the YCCD Board of Trustees,” said Richards, who will be inducted into the CSUS Hall of Fame next month. “I look forward to working collaboratively with my fellow trustees, Interim Chancellor Tran, and our dedicated faculty, staff, and students as we continue advancing YCCD toward becoming the premier community college district in the state.”

A native of Covina, California, Don Davis, 66, Ed.D., was named vice president and is a graduate of California State University, Fresno, where he obtained teaching credentials in physical education and mathematics. Throughout his career, he worked as athletic director and vice principal at Atwater High School, founding principal of Waterford High School, and eventually superintendent of the Waterford Unified School District.

“Ultimately, what we do is all about getting students prepared for the next stages in their lives,” said Davis, the son of a school superintendent. “Being a superintendent in a school district, I worked with a governing board and as part of a governance team for 13 years. I think I can bring that valuable experience to this role.”

Noting that these moves will provide steady hands during a time of growth and renewal within YCCD, Interim YCCD Chancellor Lena Tran, Ed.D., a past president at Columbia College, added, “I look forward to continuing the association with Dr. Richard. We’ve worked well together during my time at YCCD, and I think it’s a great reappointment. And Dr. Davis represents Area 1, which is home to Columbia College, where I came from. He represents that community extremely well; I’m certain this will continue to be a wonderful partnership.”

YCCD serves approximately 30,000 students annually, including adult education, across campuses in Modesto and Sonora, serving nearly 600,000 residents in Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties, as well as portions of Calaveras, Merced, Santa Clara, and San Joaquin counties.