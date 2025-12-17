Calaveras Developing Comprehensive Road Safety Action Plan

San Andreas, CA — A new plan in development in Calaveras County aims to improve safety on local roadways and reduce serious injury crashes.

The Comprehensive Safety Action Plan is funded via a US Department of Transportation Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program. It will identify safety concerns and propose projects to reduce incidents.

Four meetings are planned next month to gain input from community members. The first is for residents of Supervisorial District Two, Monday, January 12, from 6-8 pm, at the Hotel Leger on Main Street in Mokelumne Hill.

A meeting for residents of districts 1 and 5 will be on Tuesday, January 13, from 6-8pm, at the Jenny Lind Veterans Hall at 300 West Daphne Street.

In District 3, there will be a gathering on Wednesday, January 14, from 6-8 pm, at the Lions Hut at 98 School Street in Murphys.

In District 4, there will be a meeting on Tuesday, January 27, from 6-8pm, at the Copperopolis Fire Protection District station on Main Street.

Community members are encouraged to come and gain more information and provide feedback.

The meetings are being put on by the Calaveras County Public Works Department.