Traffic Alert: Big Rig Stuck At Hairpin Turn On HWY 49 In Tuolumne County

By Tracey Petersen
Tuttletown, CA  — First responders are on the scene of a semi stuck at the hairpin turn on Highway 49 in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports the big rig is 48 feet long, including its trailer, which has come off. The eastbound lane is blocked. CHP officers are diverting traffic off onto Rawhide Road to avoid delays as a tow crew assesses the situation and the quickest way to remove the 42,000-pound trailer, which they note may need to be lifted. We’ll pass along more details as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

