Bear Valley Ski Resort Set To Open Friday For Weekend Operations

Bear Valley, CA– Bear Valley Ski Resort is scheduled to open for the season on Friday, November 28, with operations continuing through Sunday, November 30. The resort will close midweek and resume on Friday, December 5.

The Cub Chair, serving Cub Meadow, and the Mokelumne Express, serving Mokelumne West and Mokelumne runs, are expected to operate, though early-season conditions may affect some areas. Visitors are advised to follow all closures and posted safety signs. Cold temperatures in the coming days will allow the snowmaking team to expand coverage, with 20 snowguns now available on the backside of the mountain to prepare additional terrain. Roads are reported open, and the resort plans a full weekend of events. Details on day ticket availability for the weekend are expected later this week.

Dodge Ridge has not yet announced an opening date.