Two Goats Need To Find Owner

San Andreas, CA – The two goats in the image box need help finding their owner in time for the holidays, and local shelter officials give an update on a missing dog.

The pair was found running around the Valley Springs area together. Both are currently at the Calaveras County Animal Services shelter located at 901 Jeff Tuttle Drive in San Andreas. Their animal ID#s are A060040 and A060041. The owner will need proof of ownership when reclaiming an animal, stated shelter officials, adding, “and must have appropriate and safe means to transport them.”

Shelter officials suggest that the owner come pick them up as soon as possible, since the facility is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If anyone recognizes these kids or has any information on their owner, please call the office as soon as possible at (209) 754-6509 to ensure they arrive home for the holidays.

Of note, we reported on Saturday (11/22) about a dog that got out of the kennel she was in and then clawed her way out of a secondary containment. There were multiple sightings of her, but they were unable to catch her and asked for the public’s help. Tragically, shelter officials updated, “We have recovered the missing dog; unfortunately, she was found deceased. We are saddened about this outcome, but thank our community for your help in trying to locate her.”