CHP’s Thanksgiving MEP To Get Underway

By B.J. Hansen
CHP vehicle - CHP photo

Sonora, CA — All available California Highway Patrol officers will be on the highways in the Mother Lode tonight through Sunday.

A Maximum Enforcement Period is scheduled from 6:01 pm on Wednesday through 11:59 pm on Sunday. Officers will be looking for DUI and distracted drivers, and to ensure people are wearing a safety belt.

“Thanksgiving is a time to be with family and friends, not to mourn a preventable tragedy,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Seat belts remain one of the most effective tools for saving lives on our roadways. Taking just two seconds to buckle up could be the decision that saves your life or the life of someone you love.”

During last year’s Thanksgiving MEP, 36 people died in crashes across California. There were also over 1,100 arrests for driving under the influence during the 102-hour holiday enforcement effort.

