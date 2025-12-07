Mother Nature’s Library

We all want our gardening knowledge to be as deep as 2019’s compost. Having a plant guide that encompasses beginning gardening through building the Garden of Eden is a life saver. Unfortunately, there is no garden book with the author’s name listed as Mother Nature.

Gardening book resources should plug knowledge holes and offer clear explanations, regional guidance, and assistance for the reader’s specific needs. (Picking a book from the UK with guidelines on planting in 300 days of fog will not help in Sonora, California.) The book should not be too technical, while providing correct information. Mother Nature wants all of us to have healthy green thumbs.

If you get advice from the old guy in bib overalls around the corner, there is a book for you. The Old Farmer’s Almanac Handbook is filled with old and new gardening techniques based on over 100 years of gardening. Focused on vegetable gardening, this guide provides the best plants to grow in your area and will help trouble shoot problems. Easy to use, easier to find, with solid information based on years of experience and knowledge.

As with many things that did not survive the down economy and COVID, the Sunset Western Garden Book might require a moment of searching. Known to gardeners and nurseries alike, it has often been referred to as the gardening bible. Gardening zones for western regions are clearly marked on big maps. Planting guides cover many scenarios, including the varieties of plants to use. There are thousands of plant descriptions and corrections for plant problems. The practical guide to gardening in the back of the book is 75 pages long with pictures and clear instructions. Editions are still available on the resale market. If you find one, grab it for your own Christmas present. It is the backbone of your gardening library.

The sleeper in the garden book list is the California Master Gardener Handbook. A whopping 756 pages and several pounds gives this book a dual purpose, gardening information and weightlifting. This is the book of answers, no matter what type of gardener you are. There are bright lights focused on water, insects, weeds, propagation, vegetables, fruit trees, and design. If your bookcase could only hold one gardening book, it should be this one. This book is filled with research-based, scientific information that is easy, clear, and concise. The California Master Gardener Handbook is the bedrock of gardening knowledge.

Many books have survived the economic downturn because they have generational demand. One such book is Carrots love Tomatoes. This 1975 book is probably hidden in many gardeners’ libraries. Author Louisa Riotte alphabetized her entries, making the information easy to find and interesting. It is the perfect wintery day read, fun and light.

It is safe to say that internet information can be overwhelming and contradictory. Solid books that have withstood the test of time are like the old guy in those dusty overalls, experienced and honest. Good help comes from Mother Nature, old guys in overalls, and great gardening books.

Julie Silva is a University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardener of Tuolumne County.