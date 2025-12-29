How To Recycle Christmas Trees For Free

Skip to main content
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division is again making it easy to recycle Christmas trees after the holiday season.

Throughout January, there will be two free drop-off locations for live trees that are free of ornaments, lights, and tinsel. They can be taken to the CAL Sierra Earth Resources Facility at 14909 Camage Avenue in Sonora between Tuesday and Saturday from 8 am – 3:30 pm. In addition, they can be dropped off at the Big Oak Flat/Groveland Transfer Station at 10700 Merrell Road in Groveland on Wednesday and Saturday between 8 am – 3:45 pm. Both locations will also be offering a load of free mulch for participants. The drop-off locations are free from January 1 through January 31.

In addition, those with curbside service can call the local service provider to make arrangements for pickup (limited service and certain conditions may apply).

Burns Refuse can be reached at 209-928-4251, CAL Sierra Waste Management at 209-532-1413, Moore Bros Scavenger Company at 209-962-7224, and Cal-Waste at 209-795-1532.

