Supervisor Griefer Recaps 2025 And Looks Ahead

By B.J. Hansen
Steve Griefer - TC Supervisor

Groveland, CA — District Four Tuolumne County Supervisor Steve Griefer has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog in which he recaps a busy 2025 and looks ahead.

Some of the topics include the Grand Jury Report, law enforcement and fire funding, and setting goals and objectives.

Griefer’s District Four includes the South County region (Groveland and Don Pedro), and also covers parts of East Sonora and Standard.

The members of the Board of Supervisors are invited to author myMotherLode.com blogs as a way to communicate directly with constituents about issues facing the county.

Click here to find the full blog.

