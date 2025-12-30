Local Author Releases Debut Children’s Book

Sonora, CA– Local author Jenny Marcelene recently released her debut children’s chapter book, The Dreamer (To the Ends), through Calla Press Publishing.

The book is the first installment in a Christian-themed global adventure series for children ages 6 to 10 and has been named a finalist for the 2026 Christian Indie Awards. The winner will be announced in March 2026. Before turning to fiction for children, Marcelene wrote nonfiction articles for adult audiences and continues to work as a freelance writer. Her work includes contributions to David C. Cook’s Wonder Ink Sunday School curriculum and articles for Lifeway’s ParentLife magazine. She also serves as content editor for Living By Design Ministries. Marcelene said her interest in writing children’s fiction grew out of difficulty finding books she wanted her own children to read.

“I wanted my boys to read good literature, including great writing from Christians,” Marcelene said. “But it seemed the sweet spot of chapter books was missing in Christian literature. I started writing a chapter book series from a biblical worldview to fill this gap.”

Marcelene’s interest in global themes reflects her background living and working overseas. Before moving to Tuolumne County, she lived in Afghanistan, Ethiopia and Djibouti while doing relief and development work. Her oldest son was born in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The book’s cover and interior artwork were created by illustrator Ligia Camolesi. Marcelene’s second book in the To the Ends series is set in Sri Lanka and is tentatively scheduled for release in fall 2026. More information about Marcelene and her work is available at jennymarcelene.com