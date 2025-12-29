Holiday Adoption Fees Reduced For Long Term Shelter Animals

Jamestown, CA– The Humane Society of Tuolumne County is offering reduced adoption fees through the end of the year for certain shelter animals as it works to increase placements before 2026.

The shelter has placed 180 animals so far in 2025 and is focusing its year-end efforts on cats and dogs that have spent at least 50 days in the shelter. Adoption fees for those animals have been reduced by 50 percent. Cats are available for 40 dollars and dogs for 80 dollars. The fee reduction is being offered in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society as part of its Bring Love Home initiative.

“If you feel the pull to support us this holiday season, yet adoption isn’t in the cards, there are many other ways to get involved,” said Stephanie Hoffman, director of shelter operations. “You can volunteer right here at the shelter or take a dog off-site for our Dog Day Out program. You can participate in our foster program to help give a dog or cat a second chance without the long-term commitment of adoption. And the easiest way you can help make a difference is simply by making a donation. There is no gift too small, and every dollar goes directly to helping pets in need this holiday season.”

Additional information about adoption, volunteering, fostering, and donations is available at hsotc.org. The shelter can also be reached by phone at 209-984-5489 during business hours.