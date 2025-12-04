Home Under Construction To Close Copperopolis Road

Copperopolis, CA – A home under construction in the Copper Cove Subdivision will close a roadway in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County tomorrow.

Public Works reports that Mountain Ranch-based Senders Truss LLC will be putting up the roof trusses on a home between 2128 and 2497 Arrowhead Street, between Bow Drive and Charmstone Way. A company spokesperson reported that the roadway is narrow, as it is one-way, and they will be using a large truck and equipment to complete the work, prompting the road closure from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

There will be flaggers at both ends of the shutdown area, directing traffic to the designated detour route. Motorists are asked to follow all instructions provided by on-site personnel in the cone zone. For any questions regarding this closure, contact Senders Truss LLC at (209) 754-7182.