Additional Christmas Tree Drop-Off Spots For City Of Sonora Residents

By B.J. Hansen
Christmas Tree MML Photo

Sonora, CA — Information was announced yesterday about free live tree recycling opportunities organized by the Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division.

Click here to view the earlier story.

The City of Sonora also announces a free drop-off day for city residents, organized by its provider CAL-Waste, on Saturday, January 3. Sonora residents can drop off the trees (clear of any decorations, lights, or tinsel) at two locations between 10 am – 1 pm. They are at 480 Greenley Road and 111 School Street (across from Sonora High School.

They must be fresh, non-flocked trees.

