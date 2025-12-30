Additional Christmas Tree Drop-Off Spots For City Of Sonora Residents

Sonora, CA — Information was announced yesterday about free live tree recycling opportunities organized by the Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division.

The City of Sonora also announces a free drop-off day for city residents, organized by its provider CAL-Waste, on Saturday, January 3. Sonora residents can drop off the trees (clear of any decorations, lights, or tinsel) at two locations between 10 am – 1 pm. They are at 480 Greenley Road and 111 School Street (across from Sonora High School.

They must be fresh, non-flocked trees.