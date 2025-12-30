CA Ballot Measure Focuses On Youth AI And Smartphone Use

Sacramento, CA — A new proposed California ballot measure would place new rules on Artificial Intelligence products used by children, and prohibit smartphone usage in schools.

Secretary of State Shirley Weber reports that the latest proposal to regulate AI was submitted this week, and proponents can now start accumulating the necessary signatures.

The main sponsor is Jim Steyer, who is the CEO of Common Sense Media, an organization that provides age-based reviews for movies, TV shows, video games, and apps.

The measure would require companies to do risk assessments (and put on risk labels) for any AI products likely to be used by minors.

It would also prohibit the distribution of AI products to children that present an “unacceptable risk,” including certain “companion chatbots” (AI software that simulates humanlike relationships). It would also extend the prohibition on selling or sharing personal data without consent for all children under 18 (up from 16), and authorize new monetary penalties in lawsuits for actual harm to children caused by AI or social media products.

In addition, it would prohibit student use of personal smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets while at school.

Proponents would need to acquire around 875,000 signatures to place the measure on next year’s ballot.