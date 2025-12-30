Snowmobiler Injured In Sierra Nevada Avalanche

Bridgeport, CA — A group of seven snowmobilers in Mono County, near Latopie Lake in the Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area, came upon a major avalanche.

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team reports that it happened at around 11 am on Saturday. It was categorized as a D3 avalanche and was triggered by one of the riders. D3, which is on the higher end of severity and considered “Danger Level,” can destroy structures and snap trees. One of the riders was “fully buried,” according to the SAR team, and was dug out and rescued by others who were in the area.

Several agencies responded, including a CHP helicopter, which took the injured snowmobiler to a hospital in Reno. No information about the name of the victim or the extent of the injuries was released. The six others involved returned to the Bridgeport Recreation Area parking lot via their snowmobiles.

No additional details are available.

The search and rescue team put out a statement urging caution in the snow and reminding people that “dangerous avalanche conditions exist” this time of the year.