Senator Alvarado-Gil Receives Committee Assignments

Sacramento, CA — Mother Lode Republican Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil will have extra influence in some areas during the upcoming legislative session.

She has received her committee assignments.

Vice Chair- Agriculture Committee: This standing committee oversees legislation relating to agriculture, including farming, food production, and related industries critical to California’s economy.

Vice Chair Revenue and Taxation Committee: This committee has primary jurisdiction over the Revenue and Taxation Code, reviewing bills concerning state and local taxes, revenue policies, and fiscal matters.

Governmental Organization Committee: This standing committee handles bills related to state government organization, horse racing, public gaming, alcoholic beverages, public safety emergencies and disaster response, and the use of state-controlled lands.

Joint Committee on Fairs Allocation and Classification: This bipartisan joint legislative committee examines the operations of California’s fair industry, oversees the allocation of state funds to fairs, reviews fair classifications, and addresses regulatory and funding challenges to support agricultural traditions and community events.

Alvardo-Gil says, “These roles will allow me to champion the vital interests of our agricultural producers, ensure fair taxation policies that promote economic opportunity, and support the fairs and community events that strengthen our rural districts. I look forward to bipartisan collaboration that will deliver meaningful solutions for all Californians while representing the hardworking people of Senate District 4.”