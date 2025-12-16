Missing Child Reunited With Parents Thanks To Amador CHP Officer

Amador County, CA – A sharp-eyed CHP officer in Amador County helped reunite a child with their parents, who were in the process of filing a missing persons report with authorities at the time.

The recent incident occurred on Highway 104 when a CHP officer on patrol around the Ione area noticed a young individual walking alone along the highway, west of Michigan Bar Road, in the early morning hours. The officer pulled over to check on the child. According to the CHP, “During the conversation, the officer realized the youth was emotional and had tears on their face. The child explained they had run away from home the night before.”

Neither the parents nor the child was identified. The CHP reports that the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and “confirmed they were actively taking a missing person report for the child at that moment.” The child was then taken to the CHP–Jackson Unit Office, where their parents came and picked them up safe and unharmed.

“We are grateful for the officer’s attentiveness and caring actions, as well as the teamwork with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, which helped ensure a safe and positive outcome,” stated the CHP.