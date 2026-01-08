Fire Insurance Costs Among Newsom’s ‘State of the State’ Topics

Sacramento, CA — The response to wildfires, and the impacts of rising fire insurance costs, were among several topics highlighted during Governor Gavin Newsom’s nearly hour-long State of the State address delivered earlier today before the legislature.

It marks his final address as he is terming out of office at the end of the year.

Newsom tied climate issues to rising fire insurance costs and also spoke about progress that he feels the state is making in that area.

Newsom stated, “We became the first state in the country to require insurers to lower insurance for home hardening upgrades. That is not the case in any other state.”

He continued, “In the last few months, and this is important, six insurance companies announced their commitment to remain in, or expand here in California. It was an important milestone, but there is still work to do.”

Newsom also spoke about efforts following the wildfires in Los Angeles that occurred one year ago this month.

Some of the other topics the Governor highlighted included efforts to reduce unsheltered homelessness by 9%, increasing funding for California K-12 students, reducing insulin costs, the opportunities and challenges surrounding artificial intelligence, and the diversity of the state’s economy.

California Republicans have a starkly different view of the current trajectory of state government. Click here to view an earlier story about concerns raised by Assembly Republicans ahead of the address and a video released about Newsom’s time in office.