Historic Douglas Flat Schoolhouse Receiving New Foundation

Douglas Flat, CA — A community celebration is planned for Thursday to mark the completion of a seven-month project to help preserve a historic Calaveras building.

Built in 1854, the Douglas Flat Schoolhouse is a well-preserved example of Greek Revival Architecture. Early settlers used it as a meeting hall, church, and school, and it is still used by community members today. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, which qualifies it for preservation funding.

The Douglas Flat Community Center group is inviting the public to watch the lowering of the building onto a newly completed foundation. The project started this past June with a budget of $75,000. The Douglas Flat Community Center group (DFCC) extends thanks to the Calaveras Community Foundation, National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Calaveras County Supervisors, and many local donors and volunteers who helped make it happen.

Thursday’s ceremony will be led by John Kramer, DFCC Vice President. The Phil Joy House Moving team will use six large hydraulic jacks to gently lower the building into place. Throughout the afternoon, participants can take part in a $100 per inch fundraiser where they can push a button to help lower it. They will also receive a special keepsake certificate.

Kramer says, “This memento of the event will be a tangible reminder of the raising and lowering of this iconic structure. The funds will go toward DFCC’s ongoing historic preservation work.”

Thursday’s event is between noon – 4 pm at 1330 Main Street in Douglas Flat. An opening reception will welcome guests and donors who can later take part in the lowering during several different periods throughout the afternoon.

Kramer concludes, “The breadth of community support has been inspiring. The schoolhouse has unified an impressive variety of local organizations and individuals who all feel a deep connection to this sturdy old building.”

Thursday marks the completion of the seven-month effort to secure the building’s long-term stability and the preserving of its historic character.

The project relied on the expertise of WRF Engineering, Rice Construction, Wyatt Collins Masonry, Foothill Pest Control, Rolleri Excavation, and others.