Calaveras County Opens $1.66M Workforce Housing Grant Program

Calaveras, CA— Calaveras County has announced the release of a funding opportunity aimed at expanding workforce housing development through the Regional Early Action Planning 2.0 program.

County officials said about $1.66 million will be available through the program’s Notice of Funding Availability and Competitive Grant Program to support housing construction and related planning efforts. The funding is intended to help address housing needs for workers earning up to 120 percent of the area’s median income while assisting the county in meeting its Regional Housing Needs Allocation requirements. The REAP 2.0 program focuses on increasing housing opportunities while reducing vehicle miles traveled by encouraging development in infill areas and supporting related infrastructure investments.

Grant funding will be available to both for-profit and nonprofit housing developers, as well as utility districts, for predevelopment activities tied to housing construction. Applications will be accepted electronically through 5 p.m. on March 26. After applications are reviewed and scored, county staff plan to return to the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors in April for approval of project funding.

More information about the applications can be found here.