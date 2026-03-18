City of Angels Camp Appoints New City Administrator

Angels Camp, CA—The Angels Camp City Council selected a new city administrator at its regularly scheduled meeting yesterday.

Of 36 applicants identified through the executive search firm Peckham & McKenney, six were selected for interviews by panels that included city council members and department heads. The candidate who stood out to city leaders was Michael Hodson, who was subsequently chosen to take over the post on March 30, 2026.

Hodson holds several advanced degrees, including a Master of Business Administration. City leaders shared that he has more than five years of progressively responsible public agency management experience in senior administrative roles comparable to a city administrator or assistant city administrator.

“The City Council is pleased to welcome Michael Hodson as our new city administrator,” stated Mayor Caroline Schirato. “The recruitment process was thorough and competitive, and Michael stood out for his leadership ability, professional experience, and commitment to public service. We look forward to working with him to continue moving Angels Camp forward and serving our community.”

The position of city administrator has been vacant since September 12, 2025, when Pam Caronongan left the role after being hired in March of last year, as earlier reported here. Serving as interim city administrator since then, Steve Williams praised Hodson’s selection.

“It has been an honor to serve the City of Angels during this transition. Michael impressed both the council and staff throughout the recruitment process with his knowledge of municipal government and his thoughtful approach to leadership. I am confident he will serve this community well, and I look forward to assisting with a smooth and successful transition.”

According to the council, the city administrator serves as the chief executive officer, responsible for implementing city council policy, overseeing municipal operations, managing financial activities, and ensuring delivery of services to residents and businesses. Hodson’s annual salary will start at $168,896.