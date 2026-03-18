911 Issues Occurring In Mariposa County

Mariposa, CA — In Mariposa County, the sheriff’s office reports there is a possible outage impacting certain 911 functions, affecting AT&T and Verizon customers.

The functions include a lack of location and customer information being transmitted to the 911 center, as well as possible misrouting of calls in the Cathey’s Valley area.

Anyone in Mariposa County needing to call 911 and is experiencing issues should call the business line at 209-966-3615 and press 1 for Dispatch services. We will pass along more information as it becomes available.