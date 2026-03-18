Mother Lode State Senator Alvarado-Gil Rolls Out Wildfire Bills Package

Sacramento, CA—California Senate Republicans, including Mother Lode State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil, announced their Wildfire Risk Reduction and Affordability Legislative Package today.

According to Republicans, the six bills aim to require the state to monitor the health impacts and costs of wildfire smoke, reduce wildfire preparedness expenses, and help Californians rebuild their homes quickly, safely, and affordably when disaster strikes.

“We cannot wait any longer. We have an insurance product in the fair plan that continues to raise rates for consumers, with a threatened rate increase of 38% by April 1. These are solid. These are tested,” stated Alvarado-Gil, adding, “These are supported throughout California, and you know we’d like to work with our Democratic colleagues to condense but to bring real solutions to California.”

The three bills authored by Alvarado-Gil are:

SB 1162: Directs the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) to prioritize state-funded vegetation management projects in high-density FAIR Plan areas, reducing wildfire risk, lowering liability, and helping stabilize insurance markets in vulnerable communities. SB 1084: Provides a personal income tax credit to offset costs of qualified home hardening projects, such as fire-resistant roofing, ember-resistant vents, and defensible space improvements, making homes more resilient and potentially qualifying for insurance discounts. SB 1118: Offers a tax credit for purchasing backup electricity generators or solar battery storage systems (with caps to ensure broad access), enabling families to keep essential power for medical devices, refrigeration, lighting, and communication during extended outages.

Alvarado-Gil noted that, in a large sample of California wildfires, homes built to fire-resistant standards were 43% less likely to be destroyed. She explained that by providing families with tax credits to lower the cost of protecting their homes from wildfires and improve fire resistance, more people will be able to get better insurance, which protects more homes and communities. She added that, just as tax credits can help people prepare for wildfires, they can also assist in rebuilding afterward. Individuals and small businesses can invest more in repairs because the credits and deductions lower their taxable income.