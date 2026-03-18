Update: Firefighters Battling Structure Fire In Jamestown

Update at 12:54 p.m.: Firefighters have extinguished a structure fire that spread to nearby vegetation in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County in the noon hour. The structure is believed to be an outbuilding. According to CAL Fire, the vegetation fire, named the Links Fire, was burning at a slow rate and was contained to a 20-foot by 20-foot spot. There is no further information on damage to the structure. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 12:37 p.m.: Jamestown, CA—Fire crews are working a structure fire in Jamestown, where live cameras show a plume of black smoke coming from the scene.

The blaze ignited on Golf Links Road in the noon hour on the north side of Highway 108. That roadway is closed at McKibbon Drive due to fire equipment blocking the roadway. The structure burning appears to be an outbuilding.

The public is asked to avoid the area, as there is plenty of activity. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.