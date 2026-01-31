Rescued Hurt Red-tailed Hawk Flying High Again In Amador County

Amador County, CA – An injured red-tailed hawk saved by two CHP officers in the Pine Grove area of Amador County was recently returned to the wild.

As we reported here earlier this month, one of the officers on patrol spotted the hurt raptor lying in the westbound lane of Highway 88. He jumped out of the patrol vehicle to help the bird, while the other officer halted traffic. Fearing the hawk might be hit, the officer closest to the bird approached cautiously, with a towel in hand, wrapping it around the raptor to save it. The hawk was subsequently taken to an animal refuge in Jackson for treatment, where it spent two weeks recuperating. The video link below the picture box shows the same officer releasing the bird.

“It was a great moment to see this bird return to its natural habitat and take flight once again,” recounted the CHP officer.

CHP officials gave special thanks to Tri-County Wildlife Care for their “exceptional care and dedication in helping make this release possible. Service goes beyond the roadway, and moments like this highlight the positive impact of teamwork and community partnerships.”