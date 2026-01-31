T.C. Sheriff’s TNT Makes Large Fentanyl Bust In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA—The Tuolumne Narcotics Team (TNT) made a large fentanyl bust in Jamestown after obtaining a warrant to search a suspected dealer’s vehicle, which led to another stash of the deadly drug.

Sheriff’s officials report that the bust was part of a long-term investigation into 30-year-old David Junior Castanon of Oakdale, operating under the alias “Rico Smoove,” for the transportation and sales of fentanyl within the county, allowing for a search warrant of his vehicle. It was carried out on Thursday evening (1/29/26), when agents stopped Castanon’s vehicle, with passenger 47-year-old Laureen Michelle Gammon of Tuolumne, on La Grange Road, near Green Springs Road.

Inside the vehicle, TNT agents turned up just over 8 grams of suspected fentanyl, a digital scale, drug packaging material, and just over $2,200 in cash.

“Through investigation, TNT agents determined Castanon was returning to Tuolumne County from the Bay Area and believed he had concealed additional quantities of fentanyl in a remote location in Oakdale,” disclosed sheriff’s officials. That led to the discovery of an ounce or 28.5 grams, at an undisclosed location.

“In total, Castanon transported approximately 36 grams of fentanyl, which he had purchased in the San Francisco Bay Area,” reported sheriff’s officials.

Castanon was arrested for several felony drug-related charges, including fentanyl transportation across multiple counties for sale, and a misdemeanor for driving with a suspended license. Sheriff’s officials noted, “If convicted, Castanon qualifies for a 3-year sentencing enhancement under Prop 36 for possessing and transporting over 28.5 grams of fentanyl.”

Gammon was found carrying 0.3 grams of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia and taken into custody.