CAL Fire To Ignite Winton-Schaad Prescribed Fire Fuels Reduction Burn

San Andreas, CA—Around 200 acres will be ignited one day next week for the Winton-Schaad Prescribed Fire Fuels Reduction Burn targeting strategic locations.

CAL Fire is conducting the prescribed burning in the northeastern portion of Calaveras County, east of West Point on Winton Road between Lily Gap Road and North Bald Mountain Road. The prescribed burn is set for Monday, February 2, 2026, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., weather permitting. According to CAL Fire officials, the burn is designed to promote environmental health and reduce future fire risk for the community of West Point and the people of Calaveras County.

Smoke may be visible in nearby communities and for travelers along Highway 26 during the burn, which is being done in conjunction with Sierra Pacific Industries and the West Point Fire Protection District.