Sonora Area Foundation Announces $100,000 Matching Challenge

SONORA, CA — In a move designed to spur additional local generosity, the Sonora Area Foundation (SAF) has officially launched its “You Give > We Give” campaign.

The initiative provides $100,000 in matching funds for donations to Tuolumne County nonprofits.

For every dollar a resident gives for a local 501(c)(3) organization, the Foundation will match it, up to $1,000 per individual or $2,000 per couple.

To ensure the funds are spread across the community’s many needs, the Foundation has set a $10,000 cap on matching funds per individual nonprofit.

The Foundation notes recent shifts in federal tax policy that allow individuals who don’t itemize to deduct up to $1,000 (or $2,000 for joint filers) for charitable gifts.

“Our goal is simple: make it easier and more rewarding for people to support the causes they care about right here at home,” said Darrell Slocum, CEO of Sonora Area Foundation. “This is a powerful moment for charitable giving, and we want to amplify every dollar donated to strengthen our local non-profits and community.”

There is no set end date as the campaign will continue until the full $100,000 pool is exhausted.

Checks should be made payable to the Sonora Area Foundation, or digital donations can be made via credit card at sonora-area.org.

To trigger the match, donors must note their chosen nonprofit in the check memo line or the “Additional Notes” field online.

The Foundation adds that 100% of the funds go directly to the local non-profits. No administrative fees will be deducted from the donations or the match.

As Slocum notes, “Every dollar you give goes exactly where you want it—and we stand beside you to double that impact.”

Anyone with questions can contact the Sonora Area Foundation at 209-533-2596.

Slocum has also authored a new myMotherLode.com blog about the initiative.