Last Weekend of March Events

There are many events planed for the fourth weekend of March on the 28th and 29th, 2026.

First, at the Columbia College’s Oak Pavilion the Community Job Fair will include 55 entities representing local businesses in the area looking to hire employees. The Mother Lode Job Training’s Tuolumne Job Center in Sonora will close at 12pm on Friday, to allow the team to host and attend the Job Fair.

The Calaveras Gem and Mineral Show is this Saturday and Sunday at the Calaveras Fairgrounds. The gates open at 10 AM, admission is $7.00 per adult and kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Parking is free and there is a free shuttle. Activities at the Show include demonstrations, exhibits, silent auction, kids zone, a treasure hunt, and a prize drawing. Attendees will be able to buy gems, rocks, minerals, fossils, tools, beads, jewelry and more with food and beverages onsite. Calaveras Gem and Mineral Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to sharing the knowledge and interest in rocks and minerals and all their associated arts with our community.

Saturday at 10 AM get ready for a Granny Basketball Triple-Header. Organizers call it “A gentle game for women of a certain age” the event has pay-what-you-will admission with the donations to benefit Horses of Warriors. Game one is the Oakdale Broncos vs California Poppies, game two is the Oakdale Broncos vs Columbia Gold Diggers and game three is the California Poppies vs Columbia Gold Diggers all in the Columbia Elementary School Gym.

Celebrate Easter early with the Sonora Moose Lodge. Join the Women Of The Moose for their annual Kids Easter party. There will be an egg hunt, color station, cupcake walk, fun games and prizes. The event is free and open to the public as stated here.

The Sonora Spurs Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is holding its 17th Annual National Heritage Banquet on Saturday at the Sonora Elks Lodge. There will be raffles, games, a silent auction and a live auction. Doors open at 5:00 PM and dinner is at 7:00 PM as detailed here.

VFW Post 2600 in San Andreas presents a Crab Feed Fundraiser Dinner. It will take place this Saturday inside of their facility on Highway 49 in downtown San Andreas. Festivities begin at 5 PM. The proceeds support Post Activities. Get your tickets at the VFW Post, open every Monday through Saturday from 2 until 6:30.

The 77th La Grange Rodeo is planned for this Sunday. Rodeo Events are scheduled all day long, with the Queen crowning at noon and the Grand Entry at 1 pm. Be warned, the Goat Scramble for children ages 8 is happening and means your child could be coming home with goat, if they can catch one!

Ironstone Vineyards is hosting the Wine Run 5K this Sunday. Event organizers note you can “discover the secret of the good life: wine, food and laughter.”

Palm Sunday and more events this Sunday are listed here.

The thirty-ninth annual InFocus Competition, Exhibition and Sale takes place inside of Angelos Hall on Main Street in downtown Columbia. Nearly 200 images now don the walls of the hall. You’ll find six categories of images and everything is for sale. The Gallery Hours are from Noon – 5:00 p.m. through Sunday.

Sierra Reparatory Theater’s (SRT) is performing Fiddler on the Roof through March 29.

Murphys Creek Theatre opens the 2026 season with Eureka Day April 10th.

Think you’ve got what it takes to shine on stage? Get your entry form today at the Frogtown office or online at frogtown.org for Calaveras Idol. Space is limited, and spots are going quickly, the contest is May 15, 2026 at 1:00 PM at the Lawn Stage at Frogtown. Also, the deadline to enter items to be featured at the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee is Saturday, April 4, 2026. Details are here, the 2026 Fair is in May and the theme is “Let Frogs Sing and Freedom Ring.”

Visit Tuolumne County is calling all artists, galleries and art shops to participate in the sixth annual Tuolumne County Art Week, from April 11th through the 19th. The week plans to celebrate the arts and culture rooted in Tuolumne County. Participation is open to all artists and art associated businesses or organizations. For information, call Jen at 209-533-4420 or go to visittuolumne.com/art-week.

MyMotherLode.com’s landscape photo contest is open to amateur photographers until April 7th at 9PM. Entering is easy and free, add the text #MMLVista to your public photo on Facebook, Instagram or X.com. Include the date and location where the photo was taken. The winning image will be chosen April 8th at 4 PM. Contest rules on our MyMotherLode Contest page here.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Bandit’s Restaurant and Bar in Copperopolis Check out movie times at local theaters, see the weather now on our local webcams here. With Caltrans re-opening eastbound Highway 108 Sonora Pass out to Eagle Meadows as of 2PM this Friday, March 2026.