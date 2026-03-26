Caltrans To Reopen Section Of Sonora Pass

Tuolumne County, CA – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will reopen a section of Highway 108/Sonora Pass tomorrow.

“Favorable road conditions and weather have enabled Caltrans snow removal operations to make significant progress on Highway 108 this week,” noted Caltrans officials.

The Sonora Pass eastbound closure gate will move to Eagle Meadows on Friday, March 27, 2026, at 2 p.m. As we reported this past Thursday, March 20, 2026, Caltrans District 10 reported that snow removal operations would begin a week earlier than usual due to the warm conditions on Sonora and Ebbetts Pass. Plow crews began working on Monday, March 23rd, for spring seasonal clearing along Highway 108 in Tuolumne County and Highway 4 in Calaveras County.

According to Caltrans, “Highway 108/Sonora Pass will remain closed to eastbound traffic at the Eagle Meadows closure gate while maintenance crews clear the roadway in the coming weeks out to Kennedy Meadows.”

Currently, there is no update on Ebbetts Pass, which remains closed to eastbound traffic at Lake Alpine and westbound traffic at the Raymond Meadows closure gate. Central Sierra Broadcasting reached out to Caltrans officials regarding its progress; spokesperson Brian Hooker responded, “We have no changes or updates to report on State Route 4/Ebbetts Pass closure points currently.”

While state road officials cannot give the exact date for the official reopening of Sonora Pass to traffic, Caltrans officials shared that next week, the Long Barn maintenance crew will be “working 8-hour shifts, 5 days a week, clearing out debris and downed trees and making any needed repairs to the roadway to safely re-open Sonora Pass to motorists.” Typically, Caltrans tries to have these passes opened by the Memorial Day weekend.

Tioga Pass Highway 120, which is managed by Yosemite National Park, remains closed inside the park from the Tuolumne Grove, just east of Crane Flat, to the Tioga Pass Entrance Station. The highway outside of the park is closed from Tioga Pass to five miles west of Lee Vining. Park officials posted that updates on spring clearing will begin on April 15.