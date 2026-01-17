Man Late For Work Arrived Even Later After Pulled Over For Erratic Driving

Amador County, CA – A Sacramento man, late for work in the Jackson area of Amador County, found out that speed does not pay.

Amador County Sheriff’s officials report the driver, a 33-year-old man from Sacramento, ended up even later for his job after being pulled over for erratic and unsafe driving. His Honda Accord sedan was spotted by an officer in an unmarked patrol vehicle passing numerous vehicles recklessly, nearly causing several head-on collisions and forcing other drivers off the road. When it turned onto southbound Highway 49, the driver continued to pass vehicles unsafely and reached speeds of about 100 mph.

“For safety reasons, our detective did not attempt to conduct a pursuit in his unmarked vehicle but attempted to keep the reckless driver within view while coordinating with dispatch,” recounted sheriff’s officials. A deputy in a marked patrol vehicle responded and stopped the car in Sutter Creek as it exited off Highway 49 onto Ridge Road.

Sheriff’s officials disclosed that the driver told deputies he was speeding because he was “late for work” at a construction job. They added, “In addition to learning that we do not only have marked patrol cars on the highway, the driver received a misdemeanor citation for reckless driving, and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days. Please remember to slow down and drive safely!”