Columbia Woman Wanted For Attempted Murder Arrested In Georgia

Sonora, CA – A Columbia woman wanted for attempted murder fled the state and, after being on the run for five months, was captured in Georgia.

Considered armed and dangerous, fugitive 49-year-old Amy Dawn Vermillion was arrested in Douglasville, east of Atlanta, on November 27th of last year for possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of marijuana.

“After giving a false name to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, they fingerprinted her and discovered her true identity and were notified of the warrant that our office had filed for her,” shared Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials, adding, “Vermillion was extradited back to California and booked on 1/13/2026 for her outstanding charges in Tuolumne County.”

Besides attempted murder, the felony charges also include assault with a deadly weapon, firing a semi-automatic handgun, and vandalism. They stem from a shooting incident on Quail Mine Road near Big Hill Road in the Yankee Hill area in August of last year. As we reported here, Vermillion allegedly made death threats and shot several times at her boyfriend and his friend. She then jumped into her car, and while fleeing the scene, detectives say she rammed into the vehicle of her boyfriend’s son, who was returning home. Vermillion’s abandoned vehicle was found in the Yankee Hill area.