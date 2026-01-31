Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
58.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Mother Lode State Senator Gives Senate Recognition To Sierra Hope

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Sierra Hope officials getting Senate Certificate of Recognition at the ribbon cutting—Alvarado-Gil

Sierra Hope officials getting Senate Certificate of Recognition at the ribbon cutting—Alvarado-Gil

Photo Icon View Photo

Angels Camp, CA—Mother Lode State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil celebrates the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Angels Camp Sierra Hope facility by presenting a Senate Certificate of Recognition.

According to Alvarado-Gil, the certificate was hand-delivered by the senator’s staff, and she commends the group for its community service.

“Our team joined CEO Ayesha Williamson and the board of directors of Sierra Hope at the ribbon cutting of their newest facility last week and presented a Senate Certificate of Recognition.”

As we reported here last week, the community open house and ribbon cutting were held at the new Community Navigation Center, and its Food Pantry, located at 473 and 479 South Main Street/Highway 49 in the Alta Village business complex. The event also included a presentation of grant prizes to help the organization purchase meals for those in need.

Alvarado-Gil added, “Sierra Hope continues to be a vital resource for the community, providing services such as the Community Food Pantry, transitional and supportive housing, emergency housing assistance, and more for residents across Angels Camp and the greater Mother Lode region.”

The senator also gave shout-outs to the Calaveras County Department of Social Services, Save Mart of Angels Camp, the Calaveras Mariposa Community Action Agency, and Supervisors Martin Huberty and Amanda Folendorf for “their tremendous support of Sierra Hope and to keep up the great work!”

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.