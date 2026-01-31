Mother Lode State Senator Gives Senate Recognition To Sierra Hope

Angels Camp, CA—Mother Lode State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil celebrates the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Angels Camp Sierra Hope facility by presenting a Senate Certificate of Recognition.

According to Alvarado-Gil, the certificate was hand-delivered by the senator’s staff, and she commends the group for its community service.

“Our team joined CEO Ayesha Williamson and the board of directors of Sierra Hope at the ribbon cutting of their newest facility last week and presented a Senate Certificate of Recognition.”

As we reported here last week, the community open house and ribbon cutting were held at the new Community Navigation Center, and its Food Pantry, located at 473 and 479 South Main Street/Highway 49 in the Alta Village business complex. The event also included a presentation of grant prizes to help the organization purchase meals for those in need.

Alvarado-Gil added, “Sierra Hope continues to be a vital resource for the community, providing services such as the Community Food Pantry, transitional and supportive housing, emergency housing assistance, and more for residents across Angels Camp and the greater Mother Lode region.”

The senator also gave shout-outs to the Calaveras County Department of Social Services, Save Mart of Angels Camp, the Calaveras Mariposa Community Action Agency, and Supervisors Martin Huberty and Amanda Folendorf for “their tremendous support of Sierra Hope and to keep up the great work!”