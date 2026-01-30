Skip to main content
T.C. Animal Shelter Full And Making Adopting Easy

By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Animal Control adoption event graphic

Jamestown, CA – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Animal Control (TCSAC) wants to alert the public that the shelter is full of cats, dogs, and several puppies available to give them furever homes this weekend during an adoption event.

There will be tails wagging and loving licks abound at Saturday’s (1/31/2026) event at Fur Sure pet grooming in the Mono Village Center at 14685 Mono Way in Sonora from 11 am to 4 pm. Attendees will find furry friends like the three puppies in the video waiting to be adopted and hoping to leave with a new family member this weekend. According to shelter officials, “Since October, these three Labs have watched it happen over and over again. Dogs around them get adopted, and they stay behind. Day after day, they sit in their kennels, wondering why no one has chosen them yet.”

One of three puppies at the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Animal Control shelter—TCSAC photo
The pups are now just over a year old, are up-to-date on vaccines, and have already been spayed/neutered.

“There is nothing ‘wrong’ with them. No bad behavior. No sad backstory that makes them difficult or broken. They are not meant to grow up behind kennel doors,” added shelter officials. “Someone out there is looking for exactly what these three have to offer.”

Can’t make it this weekend; the shelter is open from 9 am to 2 pm, Tuesday through Friday, and 10 am to 1 pm on Saturdays. It is located at 10040 Victoria Way in Jamestown and can be reached at (209) 694-2730.

