Yosemite’s Tuolumne Meadows Ski Hut Reopens After Facelift

Yosemite, CA – Yosemite National Park announces that the Tuolumne Meadows Ski Hut has been fully renovated to its original condition and is open to visitors this winter.

The hut plays a dual role in the park, as the Tuolumne Meadows campground reservation office in summer and a ski hut in winter. Built in 1936 by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), it is a rustic, historic stone building located along the Tioga Road at the entrance to the campground and marked with a sign. Unfortunately, winter storms in 2023 significantly damaged the building, and it badly needed renovation.

“Yosemite’s historic preservation crew began their work by taking the structure down to the studs and rockwork,” relayed park officials.

During the facelift, crews made key safety improvements, among them upgrading the roof to a Class A fireproof assembly, installing fire-resistant wall insulation, and replacing all electrical systems to meet current code.

The crew worked with the park’s design and engineering teams to verify that the structure satisfied high-elevation snow-load criteria, and they altered the frame accordingly. All metal flashing was replaced, and the rockwork on the inside and outside was repointed. Additionally, a new wood stove and pipe were installed, and the chimney was cleaned and reinforced. There is firewood and 10 bunks that are on a first-come, first-served basis.

The outside was mended and repainted with a tough enamel paint, while the inside was stripped of dangerous lead paint, and the original wood paneling was restored to its varnished state. A new door was built, and all entrance points and cavities were sealed to keep rats out.

Park officials report that visitors coming to the ski hut from the east must self-issue permits there. For those entering from other areas of the park, click here or contact the wilderness office at (209) 372-0740.