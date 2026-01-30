Assembly GOP Leader Flora To Talk State Issues

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will feature California Republican Assembly leader Heath Flora.

Flora’s district covers parts of Calaveras, Amador, Sacramento, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties. Some of the regional communities he represents include Copperopolis, La Grange, and Oakdale. 2026 marks his first session serving as the GOP leader, as selected by his fellow party members.

Flora, who earlier spent time serving as a firefighter in Calaveras County, will discuss topics like wildfire prevention legislation, efforts to reduce rising insurance costs, challenges facing homebuilding, regulatory impacts on gas prices, the state of agriculture, and other issues of statewide and regional interest.