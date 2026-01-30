Skip to main content
California GOP Opposes Mileage Tax Effort

By B.J. Hansen
California Capitol in Sacramento

Sacramento, CA — California Republicans are criticizing a bill that passed in the Assembly, AB 1421, that advances efforts to create a new mileage-based tax for vehicles.

In recent years, California lawmakers have been looking at ways to offset declining gas tax revenue as more people switch to electric vehicles. The bill keeps the Road Usage Charge Technical Advisory Committee, which is working on proposals, in place through 2035. It also requires a report by next January on a potential system that critics say could cost travelers 6-9 cents per mile, via things like GPS tracking or annual odometer readings.

Republican Assembly Leader, Heath Flora, says it would punish everyday commuters, and adds, “Californians are already getting crushed by the cost of food, housing, power, and gas.”

He adds, “We already pay the highest gas taxes in the nation. Now Sacramento is talking about adding a new tax for every mile people drive. Piling on another tax right now shows just how out of touch politicians in Sacramento are with the reality working families face.”

The changes have been promoted as a way to replace the existing gas tax system, but Republicans fear the new fees will be in addition to the existing gas tax.

