Second Week of February Road Work

Motorists can expect delays on the Mother Lode highways this week from February 8 to 14, 2026.

On Highway 49 in Tuolumne one-way traffic control at Surrounding Woods Creek Bridge will allow for geotechnical work Tuesday and continue through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Highway 26 one-way traffic control takes place from Jenny Lind Road to Garner Place/Olive Orchard Road for tree work on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Highway 26 one-way traffic control takes place from Garner Place/Olive Orchard Road to Heinemann Lane for drainage work on Monday and Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Highway 26 one-way traffic control is planned from Main Street to Church Street for tree work on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Perricone Road to Chinese Creek for drainage work on Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 the left and right shoulder will be closed at the Tulloch Road Crossover for fence work on Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Highway 132 one-way traffic control from Josephina Way to Zarzamora Street for utility work is planned to begin Sunday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.

For other non Caltrans managed roadwork visit our local traffic news story list.

Caltrans has officially closed Highway 4/Ebbetts Pass, Highway 89/Monitor Pass, Highway 108/Sonora Pass and Highway 120/Tioga Pass in Yosemite National Park for the winter season. Caltrans urges motorists to continue using caution and watch for icy road surfaces in the overnight and early morning hours, a reminder that all vehicles must carry chains, and please #DontCrowdThePlow.