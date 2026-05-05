Detectives Arrest Sonora Man In Child Exploitation Investigation

Sonora, CA– A Tuolumne County man was arrested this week following a months-long investigation into the alleged possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said its Investigations Division received a cyber tip in September 2025 from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force involving a resident suspected of possessing or distributing illegal material. Detectives obtained multiple search warrants for communication and social media companies during the investigation. Evidence collected through those warrants led investigators to identify 32-year-old Christopher Joseph Torres of Sonora as the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

Torres was arrested on April 28, when detectives contacted him at the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the Dambacher Detention Center on charges related to possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.